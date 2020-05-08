Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $3,399,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of UNP opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.78. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

