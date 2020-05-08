Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.