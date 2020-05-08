Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.33 Million Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kroger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.68 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.