Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 7,653 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after buying an additional 1,021,208 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

