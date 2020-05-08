Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,770 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

