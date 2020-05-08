Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,911 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. FIX lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

