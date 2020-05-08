SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.99% of SMTC worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SMTC during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SMTC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SMTC by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

SMTC stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.44. SMTC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that SMTC Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.