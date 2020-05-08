Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.50.

SNA stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Snap-on by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

