Somewhat Negative News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Share Price

Headlines about The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Unilever Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

The Unilever Group stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $62.90.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.