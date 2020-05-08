Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price

Media coverage about Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sirius Real Estate earned a news impact score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 91 ($1.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 66.10 ($0.87) on Friday. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of $686.36 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.70.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

