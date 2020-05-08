Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,961 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,232 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

