Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

NYSE:SRC opened at $29.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

