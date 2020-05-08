Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 128384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

