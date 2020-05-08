State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.