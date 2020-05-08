State of Michigan Retirement System Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,906 shares of company stock worth $114,974,131. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

NYSE NOW opened at $381.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $386.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

