State of Michigan Retirement System Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.78. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.