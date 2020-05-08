State of Michigan Retirement System Has $23.68 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

