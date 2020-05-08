State of Michigan Retirement System Has $48.81 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

T opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

