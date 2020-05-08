State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $5,972,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $675.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $471.65 and a 52 week high of $715.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.83.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.33.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $1,939,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $10,566,068. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

