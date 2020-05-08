State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 149,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 149,100 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $81,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.17 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

