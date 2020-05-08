State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,868,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,423,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,743,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $514.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

