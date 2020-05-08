State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,100 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allergan were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $4,866,000. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allergan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGN. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Allergan stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.05. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

