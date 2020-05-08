State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,500 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,891,000 after acquiring an additional 346,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 30,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.49 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average is $198.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

