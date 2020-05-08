State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 452,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 452,200 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $70,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

VZ stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

