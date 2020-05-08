State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 53,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

