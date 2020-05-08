State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,600 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.05% of Moody’s worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

MCO opened at $247.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.36 and its 200-day moving average is $235.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,451 shares of company stock worth $14,730,068. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

