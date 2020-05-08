State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,800 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $184.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day moving average is $197.71. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

