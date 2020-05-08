State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 9,700 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

