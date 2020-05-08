State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in State Street by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 58,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 596.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in State Street by 28.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 335,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 10.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

NYSE:STT opened at $59.71 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.