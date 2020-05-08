Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Stemline Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of STML stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $639.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.74% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $74,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $58,815.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,272 shares of company stock valued at $808,596. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

