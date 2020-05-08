Stephens Downgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $93.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.76.

ETN stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

