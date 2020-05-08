Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.22

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $4.22. Stingray Group shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 119,579 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAY.A. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stingray Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.