Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.03. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

