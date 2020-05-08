Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.86. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

