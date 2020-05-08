Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

