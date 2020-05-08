Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 18,510 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average is $194.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

