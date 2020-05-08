Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

