Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $146.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

