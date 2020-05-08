Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,154 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.