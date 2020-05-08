Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,240 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,406 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,316,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,894,000 after purchasing an additional 58,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

