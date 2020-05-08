Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 132 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.