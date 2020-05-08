Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 192 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after acquiring an additional 535,667 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 201.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,127,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 753,306 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 724,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

