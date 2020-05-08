Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,114 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,835.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

