Stuart G. Smith Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Stuart G. Smith bought 1,500 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00.

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $19.94 on Friday. First Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 32,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNLC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

