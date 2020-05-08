Stuart Paynter Buys 1,472 Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Stuart Paynter acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £9,936 ($13,070.24).

Shares of Oxford BioMedica stock opened at GBX 725 ($9.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 million and a PE ratio of -62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 620.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 615.41. Oxford BioMedica plc has a one year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a one year high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

