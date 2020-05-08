Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 2,139 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.