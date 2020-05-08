SunTrust Banks Comments on Ares Capital Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Ares Capital stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Retirement Network grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

