SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WH. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

NYSE WH opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

