Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $0.40 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.77.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.05.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

