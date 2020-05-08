SVB Leerink Weighs in on AbbVie Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.